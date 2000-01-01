Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:29 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,536
KBB Waveblaster Model Kit (Shockwave) Review
KBB gave a model kit for Waveblaster, their take, for right or wrong, on the Action Master coloring of Shockwave. Some real orange-y goodness!

https://youtu.be/lHQmbxsteTE
