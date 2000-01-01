|
Hey everyone. Im rearranging my collection and dont have room for some of these guys! Please take them off my hands and give them a good home!
ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED!
MASTERPIECE:
MP-11 Starscream $90
Walmart Skywarp $80
MP-18B Bluestreak $60
MP-28 Hotrod $60
3rd Party:
Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus $40
Fansproject Code $20
Fansproject Backfiery $30
Fansproject Stormbomb $30
CHUG:
Starscream, Thundercracker, Skywarp $35
TAKE ALL LEGO FOR $1600 SHIPPED
LEGO MARVEL
Wolverines Chopper Showdown $75
LEGO DC
Dynamic Duo Funhouse Escape $60
Catwoman Cycle Chase $10
Batcave $70
Batwing Battle $30
Twoface Chase $50
Mr Freeze Aquaman on Ice $15
Metropolis Showdown $5
Penguin Face Off $5
Manbat Attack $15
Riddler Chase $20
Joker Steamroller $40
Green Lantern vs Sinestro $20
Gorilla Grodd $30
Black Manta Deep Sea $30
Darkseid Invasion $60
Brainiac Attack $25
Clash of the Heroes $5
LEGO STAR WARS
Rogue one Hover Tank $30
Takodana $50
Tie Fighter $70
Resistance Xwing $70
Millenium Falcon $150
Poes Xwing $70
Tyderium $100
Krennics Shuttle $80
Battle of Endor $100
Jabba's Sail Barge (OLD VERSION) $125
Slave 1 $80
Kylo Rens Shuttle $100
Jabba's Palace with Rancor Pit $200
Mos Eisley Cantina $100