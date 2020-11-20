Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,728

Transformers WFC Kingdom Complete Wave 1 In-Hand Mega Gallery!



The final chapter of the War for Cybertron Trilogy is here – KINGDOM!* Generations will be mixing it up next year with a multi generational cross over featuring both G1 and Beast Wars characters in one line (and who knows, maybe more).* Today we have an in hand look at the entire wave 1 line up!* Hasbro was kind enough to send through a care package a bit early for us to check out.* We had to wait to open until yesterday afternoon, so I shot non stop over night and banged out over 200 shots to show what they



The post







