Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers WFC Kingdom Complete Wave 1 In-Hand Mega Gallery!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,728
Transformers WFC Kingdom Complete Wave 1 In-Hand Mega Gallery!


The final chapter of the War for Cybertron Trilogy is here – KINGDOM!* Generations will be mixing it up next year with a multi generational cross over featuring both G1 and Beast Wars characters in one line (and who knows, maybe more).* Today we have an in hand look at the entire wave 1 line up!* Hasbro was kind enough to send through a care package a bit early for us to check out.* We had to wait to open until yesterday afternoon, so I shot non stop over night and banged out over 200 shots to show what they &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers WFC Kingdom Complete Wave 1 In-Hand Mega Gallery! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers CHUG Classics 2006 Megatron MIB
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Prime AM-18 Airachnid w. Ida MIB
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Prime AM-20 Ironhide w. Iro MIB
Transformers
Transformers Animated Voyager Blitzwing
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise Obsidian
Transformers
Transformers Generations Blurr
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Legends Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.