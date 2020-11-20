|
Transformers WFC Kingdom Complete Wave 1 In-Hand Mega Gallery!
The final chapter of the War for Cybertron Trilogy is here – KINGDOM!* Generations will be mixing it up next year with a multi generational cross over featuring both G1 and Beast Wars characters in one line (and who knows, maybe more).* Today we have an in hand look at the entire wave 1 line up!* Hasbro was kind enough to send through a care package a bit early for us to check out.* We had to wait to open until yesterday afternoon, so I shot non stop over night and banged out over 200 shots to show what they » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers WFC Kingdom Complete Wave 1 In-Hand Mega Gallery!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca