Transformers: Studio Series Spotted At Australian Retail
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Fasttrack, we can report that Transformers: Studio Series were finally Spotted At Australian Retail. Australia joins to the parade of countries which have finally received Studio Series figures at retail. Wave 1 Deluxe, Voyager and even Leader class figures were found at several*Toyworld stores around Australia. Prices are as follow: Deluxe: $34.99* (US $26.88 approximately) Voyager: $49.99 (US $38.40 approximately) Leader: $89.99 (US $69.13 approximately) Prices are on the usual range, but Voyagers are quite expensive. Anyway, we are glad Australian fans have the opportunity to grab these new figures locally. Happy hunting! Keep reporting » Continue Reading.
