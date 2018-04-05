Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,021

Transformers: Studio Series Spotted At Australian Retail



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Fasttrack, we can report that Transformers: Studio Series were finally Spotted At Australian Retail. Australia joins to the parade of countries which have finally received Studio Series figures at retail. Wave 1 Deluxe, Voyager and even Leader class figures were found at several*Toyworld stores around Australia. Prices are as follow: Deluxe: $34.99* (US $26.88 approximately) Voyager: $49.99 (US $38.40 approximately) Leader: $89.99 (US $69.13 approximately) Prices are on the usual range, but Voyagers are quite expensive. Anyway, we are glad Australian fans have the opportunity to grab these new figures locally. Happy hunting! Keep reporting



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Fasttrack, we can report that Transformers: Studio Series were finally Spotted At Australian Retail. Australia joins to the parade of countries which have finally received Studio Series figures at retail. Wave 1 Deluxe, Voyager and even Leader class figures were found at several*Toyworld stores around Australia. Prices are as follow: Deluxe: $34.99* (US $26.88 approximately) Voyager: $49.99 (US $38.40 approximately) Leader: $89.99 (US $69.13 approximately) Prices are on the usual range, but Voyagers are quite expensive. Anyway, we are glad Australian fans have the opportunity to grab these new figures locally. Happy hunting! Keep reporting





