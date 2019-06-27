|
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Packaging I
Via the Official San Diego Comic-Con Website
*we have our first look at packaging of the new San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack. The packaging is a nice windowed box with a flip-cover which shows a convention schedule with activities for all the members of the new teams: Line League, Meet N Greets, and Fantastic Fuelers. Three*of* them are dressed up in cosplay! This pack will be available at Hasbro booth at San Diego Comic-Con for $38 and limited to 2 sets per customer. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and don’t forget » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.