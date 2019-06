San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Packaging I

Via the Official San Diego Comic-Con Website *we have our first look at packaging of the new San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack. The packaging is a nice windowed box with a flip-cover which shows a convention schedule with activities for all the members of the new teams: Line League, Meet N’ Greets, and Fantastic Fuelers. Three*of* them are dressed up in cosplay! This pack will be available at Hasbro booth at San Diego Comic-Con for $38 and limited to 2 sets per customer. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and don’t forget » Continue Reading. The post San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM