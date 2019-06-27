|
War For Cybertron: Siege Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack (G2 Sideswipe,
Via Twitter user @tagoal
*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*War For Cybertron: Siege Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack*for your viewing pleasure. This multipack includes the following figures:*Covert Clone Sideswipe (redeco of Siege Sideswipe in G2 colors),*Slamdance*(GrandSlam*&*Raindance) (with a new head of Siege Skytread) and Battlemaster*Trenchfoot*(Aimless redeco). To top it all, we have clearer images of the packaging, courtesy of Robotkingdom
. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post War For Cybertron: Siege Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce Multi-Pack (G2 Sideswipe, Slamdance & Trenchfoot) In Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.