|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Comic-Con 2019 Blaster vs Soundwave 35th Anniversary
Comic-Con International: San Diego posted their list
of Companies With Exclusives today and Hasbro included a great surprise: a*Blaster vs Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition set! To help celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Transformers, the Transformers TCG presents the fan-favorite match-up of Blaster VS Soundwave with throwback art and packaging. Contains 2 Large and 6 Small foil TRANSFORMERS TCG character cards, and two 40-card decks of battle cards. BLASTER // Communications SOUNDWAVE // Communications STEELJAW // Tracker RAMHORN // Warrior EJECT // Electronic Surveillance RAVAGE // Saboteur BUZZSAW // Spy FRENZY // Warrior Are you attending the convention? This set » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game: Comic-Con 2019 Blaster vs Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.