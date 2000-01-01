Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
G1 Sandstorm: How to fix loose legs in bot mode?
Today, 02:24 PM
FreakNasty
G1 Sandstorm: How to fix loose legs in bot mode?
Anyone have any ideas?
Today, 02:37 PM
Marcotron
Re: G1 Sandstorm: How to fix loose legs in bot mode?
Call him Shorty and make sure he eats his green vegetables...
