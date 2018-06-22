Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,492
Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron Images From Figure King Magazine


Thanks to Twitter user*@nesuhero0317*we have images of the latest Japanese Figure King magazine featuring the highly expected*Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron. We have 2 pages with clear shots of Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, Yeeeeeeeeeeeeees! We have a look at the final colors of the toy from several angles. The extra accessories are shown too: 2 extra interchangeable faces. You can choose from a serious face and a great smiling face. The hunting rifle seen in the “Call of the Wild” episode, A laser energy blast for the T-Rex hand/mouth. And…. a toothbrush! Beast Wars fans should remember that Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron Images From Figure King Magazine appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 09:22 AM   #2
Vain
Spin Drive Smasher
Vain's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Montreal/QC
Posts: 1,289
Re: Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron Images From Figure King Magazine
My body isn't ready.
__________________
Sunstreaker////

"They can't beat the Best"

Follow me on Instagram: @Dropdead_Charlie
Follow my gaming Blog: www.gamerbasement.com (On Break)
Game with me on PsN: Dropdead_Charlie

-------------------------------------
Vain is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 09:39 AM   #3
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Nocturn's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,755
Re: Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron Images From Figure King Magazine
Good lord, yes. Amazed how close it looks the old CG model! Those textures are spot on
__________________
BST Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=8894
Nocturn is offline   Reply With Quote
