Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron Images From Figure King Magazine

Thanks to Twitter user @nesuhero0317 we have images of the latest Japanese Figure King magazine featuring the highly expected Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron. We have 2 pages with clear shots of Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, Yeeeeeeeeeeeeees! We have a look at the final colors of the toy from several angles. The extra accessories are shown too: 2 extra interchangeable faces. You can choose from a serious face and a great smiling face. The hunting rifle seen in the "Call of the Wild" episode, A laser energy blast for the T-Rex hand/mouth. And…. a toothbrush! Beast Wars fans should remember that Megatron