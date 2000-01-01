Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:25 PM   #1
you know my name
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 18
you know my sales thread
Prices in USD and do not include shipping; add 4% for PP G&S
Items in Canada

LT 03B - Legendary Toys Striker Noir (Nemesis Prime) BNIB - $80

EX 14N - Iron Factory Nightmare Commander (Nemesis Prime) MISB - $65

HS 07 - Hot Soldiers Iron Tin (Ironhide) - $35

Will consider trades for

MS B18X - Magic Square Light of Justice (Legends Optimus Prime) metallic

---

As well, I have a Maketoys Thunder Erebus in great condition with box that I'm looking to trade for a Thunder Manus with Divine Suit in similar condition

Thanks for looking!
