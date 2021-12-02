We have quite an interesting interview to share with you. Bruno Canale Fossa, General Manager of APU Productions, was interviewed by El Comercio Peru website
and he told us about the work, anecdotes and challenges they had to face while working with Paramount in the filming of "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" in Peru. APU Productions had previously worked in Peru with Paramount in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and "Dora and the Lost City Of Gold", but "Rise Of The Beasts" was a completely different challenge in terms of logistic, time, vehicles and people involved.
