Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,710

New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot During ?Beat Shazam? On Fox



A New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot*aired during tonights premeire of FOX new show with Jamie Fox named “Beat Shazam” with some new footage. The TV-Spot seems really nice.*There was a new shot of the Knights of Cybertron and the human knights charging together and an extended shot of the fight scene between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee and much more. Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards members*Raycooze6242 for the heads up, and*TFtoycollector for the YouTube link that you can check below. Low quality video at the moment, but be sure we will update with a better one as soon



The post







More... A New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot*aired during tonights premeire of FOX new show with Jamie Fox named “Beat Shazam” with some new footage. The TV-Spot seems really nice.*There was a new shot of the Knights of Cybertron and the human knights charging together and an extended shot of the fight scene between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee and much more. Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards members*Raycooze6242 for the heads up, and*TFtoycollector for the YouTube link that you can check below. Low quality video at the moment, but be sure we will update with a better one as soon » Continue Reading. The post New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot During “Beat Shazam” On Fox appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________