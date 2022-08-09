Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,743
Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover Stock Images


Thanks to*TFW2005 user Ultraq we have a look at our first stock images of the new*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover figure. On this new collaboration, Optimus Prime transforms into a realistic Canon*EOS R5 camera. As we can see from the images, alt mode has been the priority here with Optimus robot mode torso formed by the central part of the camera. We can spot a Matrix Of Leadership inside the main lens/torso too. We are yet to see an official announcement, but Takara Tomy Twitter have announced that new products will be revealed this August 10. One of &#187; Continue Reading.

Old Today, 08:44 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,511
Re: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover Stock Images
all hail the new Fatimus, lol
Old Today, 09:32 AM   #3
xueyue2
Canadian Slag
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,064
Re: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover Stock Images
Can't they make a Reflector crossover for this?
Old Today, 09:44 AM   #4
Marcotron
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 580
Re: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover Stock Images
At this point, Optimus has been more things than Homer Simpson has had jobs.
Would have been cooler if they could make this an actual working camera. We have the technology...
"More than meets the camera iris"
