Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover Stock Images
Thanks to*TFW2005 user Ultraq we have a look at our first stock images of the new*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover figure. On this new collaboration, Optimus Prime transforms into a realistic Canon*EOS R5 camera. As we can see from the images, alt mode has been the priority here with Optimus robot mode torso formed by the central part of the camera. We can spot a Matrix Of Leadership inside the main lens/torso too. We are yet to see an official announcement, but Takara Tomy Twitter have announced that new products will be revealed this August 10. One of » Continue Reading.
Re: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime Crossover Stock Images
At this point, Optimus has been more things than Homer Simpson has had jobs.
Would have been cooler if they could make this an actual working camera. We have the technology...
"More than meets the camera iris"