Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime Spotted In Mexico
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Seth Sunday for reporting that*Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime*was Spotted in Mexico. Following our first sighting of Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee at Mexican retail
, now Movie*Masterpiece Optimus Prime was found at*“Julio Cepeda Toy Store” together with Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee. Fortunately for Mexican fans, this store has got good prices for these figures. Optimus Prime is sold for*1950 Mexican Pesos ($ 97.52) and Bumblebee goes for*1930 Mexican Pesos ($96.52). Happy hunting for all Mexican fans!
