Possible IDW Beast Wars TPB Comics Release In China
A post from Weibo
*has shared images of a probable Chinese edition of the IDW Beast Wars Comics. IDW published several Beast Wars comic material from 2006 to 2008. The titles included: Beast Wars: The Gathering and Beast Wars: The Ascending, and the Beast Wars Sourcebook (character guide). According to the Weibo post, each of these titles will be released as TPB and translated into Chinese. No release date or price is indicated, but according to the images it seems like the publishing company is DMan. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump, and then let us » Continue Reading.
