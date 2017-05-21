Variety
*is reporting that actress Hailee Steinfeld is currently in talks for a lead role in the upcoming Bumblebee spinoff. Steinfeld is most well known for her roles in True Grit, Ender’s Game and last year’s The Edge of Seventeen and her performances in two of those films led to nominations for an Oscar and Golden Globe. While most details are being kept quiet, Hollywood Reporter
*has claimed that the role will be a tomboy who works as a mechanic after school. The spinoff, which is currently known as
Transformers Universe: Bumblebee, was previously reported
