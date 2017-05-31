IDW Publishing site
*has shared*Transformers: Till All Are One #11 Subscription and Retailer Incentive Covers. Both covers are really amazing, and of course we have a brief summary of this issue: Transformers: Till All Are One #11 With Elita Ones influence closing in around Starscream, hes desperate to make any alliances he can. Turns out, a powerful ally might already be within his grasp. But is he willing to risk his own sanity to reach them? AVAILABLE: June 2017 Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member The Kup for the heads up. You can see the pictures after the jump and » Continue Reading.
