At the end of each year we like to take a look at the best figs that dropped. Yesterday we took a look at the top official figs of 2021
, and today we have the team’s third party picks. Read on to check out what everyone though and then share your own on the 2005 boards! Black Convoy Mastermind Creations R-48N Optus Nox
Was Optus Nexus a great figure? Yes! Want it better? Make the inevitable black redeco and you get a total bad-ass figure! MMC really did a great job with the black, red » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005?s Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2021
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...