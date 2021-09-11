Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Dinobot Snarl First Stock Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,126
Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Dinobot Snarl First Stock Image


Thanks to 2005 Board member*transform75*for sharing in our boards our first stock image of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Dinobot Snarl. Via French site Veepee, we have a look at the packaging of a completely new Warrior mold of Snarl in the new Cyberverse Dinobots Unite style. The figure comes packaged in robot mode with a sword and his tail. The blister indicates a “power slash” gimmick. Snarl seems to be part of an upcoming new Cyberverse Warrior wave which includes repacks of previous Warrior figures: Shockwave, Cybertronian Bumblebee, Cybertronian Starscream, Hammerbyte and Windblade. All of them with the new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Dinobot Snarl First Stock Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Damaged Pretender Lot Starscream And Skyhammer
Transformers
G1 Transformers Damaged Lot Skids Scourge Siren And More
Transformers
Transformers GROTUSQUE Fengul and SCORPONOK NEW Titans Return TRU Exclusive
Transformers
NEW Transformers Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime - MISB
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Megatron #7 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.