Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Dinobot Snarl First Stock Image
Thanks to 2005 Board member*transform75*for sharing in our boards our first stock image of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Dinobot Snarl. Via French site Veepee
, we have a look at the packaging of a completely new Warrior mold of Snarl in the new Cyberverse Dinobots Unite style. The figure comes packaged in robot mode with a sword and his tail. The blister indicates a “power slash” gimmick. Snarl seems to be part of an upcoming new Cyberverse Warrior wave which includes repacks of previous Warrior figures: Shockwave, Cybertronian Bumblebee, Cybertronian Starscream, Hammerbyte and Windblade. All of them with the new » Continue Reading.
