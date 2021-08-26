Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At Transformers Deluxe Road Ranger & Puffer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,126
Possible First Look At Transformers Deluxe Road Ranger & Puffer


An image has just surfaced over the internet showing what seems to be our possible first look at*Transformers Deluxe Road Ranger. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we find an official or reliable source. Road Ranger looks like an orange and black redeco of the Kingdom Huffer mold, possible inspired by the E-Hobby exclusive Road Ranger from 2004. We also have a better look at Puffer, a blue and white Pipes redeco which we had seen an image before. The image features 2 molds of each character, one in robot mode and another &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Transformers Deluxe Road Ranger & Puffer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Damaged Pretender Lot Starscream And Skyhammer
Transformers
G1 Transformers Damaged Lot Skids Scourge Siren And More
Transformers
Transformers GROTUSQUE Fengul and SCORPONOK NEW Titans Return TRU Exclusive
Transformers
NEW Transformers Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime - MISB
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Megatron #7 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.