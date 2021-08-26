|
Possible First Look At Transformers Deluxe Road Ranger & Puffer
An image has just surfaced over the internet
showing what seems to be our possible first look at*Transformers Deluxe Road Ranger. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we find an official or reliable source. Road Ranger looks like an orange and black redeco of the Kingdom Huffer mold, possible inspired by the E-Hobby exclusive Road Ranger
from 2004. We also have a better look at Puffer, a blue and white Pipes redeco which we had seen an image before
. The image features 2 molds of each character, one in robot mode and another » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Transformers Deluxe Road Ranger & Puffer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca