Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,215
Generations Power of the Primes Deluxe Repugnus Listed On Amazon.ca


Thanks to our very own Nevermore, we have now a new listing for the still mysterious Power Of The Primes Deluxe Repugnus. The new listing surfaced on Amazon Canada as “Special Edition Repugnuns Action Figure”. Sadly, o image price or description of the final product yet. The single figure UPC barcode is 630509626984 for those keeping record.*Our first report of this figure goes back to*January 13, 201, when it was listed on*ACD Distribution.*No listing found on Amazon US yet.* We are still waiting to see what the real look of this figure is. You can make your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations Power of the Primes Deluxe Repugnus Listed On Amazon.ca appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



