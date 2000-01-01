Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:26 AM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,107
Is it really worth that much?
I've been thinking about this for some time now.

It seems like the non-retail commerce side of our hobby is dominated by lots of people who think their crap is treasure.
After a recent perusal of eBay and seeing incomplete, badly yellowed G1 Slugslingers going for over $80, and yet an incomplete Pointblank, who shares the Targetmaster gimmick, and technically has more accessories, can be had for just over $10. With a complete one still going for less than the incomplete Slugslinger.

More and more I see people at places like flea markets, second hand stores, and even garage sales, trying to sell broken and/or incomplete toys for outrageous prices. Like there's this belief that just because it's a toy from the 80's it must be a gold mine!

And it doesn't stop there.
Recently I've been looking around for a BW2 Diver/Niagara base set, and the prices are completely ridiculous!!
I would expect to pay a bit of a mark up due to the fact that it's old (BW was 22 years ago, guys!!), and Japanese, but the prices on a MISB specimens range from about $290 to over $500!!! Which forces me to ask; IS IT REALLY WORTH THAT MUCH?!?!

Are sellers just being greedy? I get wanting to make some money when you sell something, that's fine. But come on!
When I sell I take a look at Bay, and look at what people are actually paying for stuff (vs just looking at what people are selling stuff for) and try to price my items at a reasonable average price, and I'm always willing to negotiate too.
One of the best pieces of advice I ever heard when it comes to selling old stuff is; Just because it's old, doesn't mean it's worth money.
And I think that can be extended to; it doesn't mean it's worth a lot of money, too.
Old Today, 11:04 AM   #2
oroboru
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 131
Re: Is it really worth that much?
People ask whatever they want. I’m more worri d about what people will pay.
