Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,107

Is it really worth that much? I've been thinking about this for some time now.



It seems like the non-retail commerce side of our hobby is dominated by lots of people who think their crap is treasure.

After a recent perusal of eBay and seeing incomplete, badly yellowed G1 Slugslingers going for over $80, and yet an incomplete Pointblank, who shares the Targetmaster gimmick, and technically has more accessories, can be had for just over $10. With a complete one still going for less than the incomplete Slugslinger.



More and more I see people at places like flea markets, second hand stores, and even garage sales, trying to sell broken and/or incomplete toys for outrageous prices. Like there's this belief that just because it's a toy from the 80's it must be a gold mine!



And it doesn't stop there.

Recently I've been looking around for a BW2 Diver/Niagara base set, and the prices are completely ridiculous!!

I would expect to pay a bit of a mark up due to the fact that it's old (BW was 22 years ago, guys!!), and Japanese, but the prices on a MISB specimens range from about $290 to over $500!!! Which forces me to ask; IS IT REALLY WORTH THAT MUCH?!?!



Are sellers just being greedy? I get wanting to make some money when you sell something, that's fine. But come on!

When I sell I take a look at Bay, and look at what people are actually paying for stuff (vs just looking at what people are selling stuff for) and try to price my items at a reasonable average price, and I'm always willing to negotiate too.

One of the best pieces of advice I ever heard when it comes to selling old stuff is; Just because it's old, doesn't mean it's worth money.

And I think that can be extended to; it doesn't mean it's worth a lot of money, too.

READ MY FEEDBACK

COME SEE MY COLLECTION

__________________