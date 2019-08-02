Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,175

Transformers Spark Armor Elite Class Out at U.S. Retail



Good news Cyberverse fans! We can confirm that the Spark Armor Elite class figures are now hitting shelves in the U.S. We have in-store images of Spark Armor Bumblebee, Spark Armor Megatron, and Spark Armor Optimus Prime,*found at a Target in Madison, Wisconsin, retailing at $24.99 each, with DPCI number 087 16 0840. Hit the jump to review all of the images, and join the discussion on the 2005 boards. Happy hunting!



