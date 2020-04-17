As expected from our previous coverage of Comic-Con’s 2020 cancellation
, Comic-Con@Home is confirmed: For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe, said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. Though stay-at-home conditions make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community. Comic-Con@Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020, and online attendees are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities. Organizers and participating » Continue Reading.
