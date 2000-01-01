Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:21 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,644
Top 10 Most Annoying Transformers Characters
Every fandom have characters that still stand out as just plain annoying, no matter how much we love the franchise as a whole; Transformers is no different. The votes were cast and the tallies counted as GotBot Counts Down the top 10 Most Annoying Transformers Characters! This round of voting had the most votes ever and number 1 had to the most votes of anyone for any topic that we have done a voted list on so far!

https://youtu.be/PNDjzYr8Cpo
