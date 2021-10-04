Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,235
Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl In-Hand Images


Via Long’s Toys*on Youtube*and 2005 Boards member Bumblejazz we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl. This figure is a new mold, part of Cyberverse Wave 10 Warrior class. We can see it’s quite a fun and poseable toy for a Cyberverse Warrior. Snarl features a “Power Slash” gimmick which is activated by a button on his back. Fortunately, the gimmick doesn’t interfere with the shoulder articulation. Transformation into dinosaur mode involves a big partsforming tail which you may like or note. You can attach this part in the back of the robot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 ORIGINAL cassette tapes BUZZSAW LASERBEAK FRENZY PARTS
Transformers
LARGE VINTAGE ORIGINAL G1 Transformer Mini cars LOT PARTS
Transformers
Massive Lot Transformer Beast Wars parts Lot Hasbro - For Parts or Repair "AS IS
Transformers
Massive Lot Transformer parts Lot Hasbro - For Parts or Repair "AS IS"
Transformers
Transformers legends class lot Optimus Prime Megatron Bumblebee Prowl Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Universe Bumblebee Gold Bumblebee Reveal the Sheild Legends Figure
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.