Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl In-Hand Images



Via Long’s Toys*on Youtube*and 2005 Boards member Bumblejazz we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl. This figure is a new mold, part of Cyberverse Wave 10 Warrior class. We can see it’s quite a fun and poseable toy for a Cyberverse Warrior. Snarl features a “Power Slash” gimmick which is activated by a button on his back. Fortunately, the gimmick doesn’t interfere with the shoulder articulation. Transformation into dinosaur mode involves a big partsforming tail which you may like or note. You can attach this part in the back of the robot



