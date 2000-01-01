Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #1
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 84
Animated lot Great deal, selling at a loss to go
Set of Transformers Animated lot. All are complete and in great shape. Some are mistransformed in the pictures. I love this lot, but it was just not being displayed and in a box.

- 20 deluxes
- 10 Voyagers
- 2 leaders

Looking for $350 for the entire Lot.

Price in Canadian Dollars!!!!!!!!!!

Nonsmoking environment. If you are interested, let me know. I am open to offers and low bawlers will be ignored

I will calculate shipping based on where you live to give the most accurate and lowest shipping costs.

Work in Toronto and available for local pick up
