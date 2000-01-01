Today, 11:00 PM #1 Slustor Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 84 Animated lot Great deal, selling at a loss to go



- 20 deluxes

- 10 Voyagers

- 2 leaders



Looking for $350 for the entire Lot.



Price in Canadian Dollars!!!!!!!!!!



Nonsmoking environment. If you are interested, let me know. I am open to offers and low bawlers will be ignored



I will calculate shipping based on where you live to give the most accurate and lowest shipping costs.



Work in Toronto and available for local pick up



















