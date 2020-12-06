|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up December Week 01
It’s time for our usual international sightings report, courtesy of the reports of all 2005 Board members around the world. It’s December and it means we are getting closer to Christmas, but this week seems a quite one yet. The latest Earthrise Micro Master wave is out in German stores and lucky fans in Hong Kong can find several US exclusives at their local retail including the Retro Headmasters and Earthrise Thrust and Runabout. Earthrise Wave 3 Micro Masters In Germany
*2005 Board member*Nemesis Scourge*spotted Micro Master Doublocrosser at*Reiner Frütel Sport & Spiel in Duisburg Rheinhausen. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hong-kong-transformers-sightings.155092/page-28#post-18581390">Retro Headmasters » Continue Reading.
