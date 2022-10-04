Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Renegade Game Studios To Expand Licensing Partnership With Hasbro


Renegade Game Studios is set to expand its partnership with Hasbro. With this expansion, Renegade hopes to produce new versions of Risk themed around fan-favorite Hasbro brands G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Power Rangers. The company plans to show off these new products within the coming months. This isn’t the first time Hasbro outsourced its properties to other companies. Most recently, brands such as Tonka and Micro Machines went to Basic Fun and Jazwares respectively. With Hasbro focusing on fewer brands, it is likely that we’ll hear more outsourced IPs in near future. You can check out the full press &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Renegade Game Studios To Expand Licensing Partnership With Hasbro appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



