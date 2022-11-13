Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:50 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up – November Week 2


The second week of November is plenty of new Transformers sightings all over the world. New Legacy toys in Australia, Chile, and Germany, the new Velocitron Galaxy Shuttle has showed up in Ireland, new Legacy and Studio Series toys in Malaysia, new Studio Series Deluxes in Peru, the new Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime, Legacy and Studio Series toys in Scandinavia, the latest Studio Series waves and the new G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee in Singapore and Legacy Minerva and Studio Series 86 Ironhide in the UK. Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe Skullgrin In Australia – 2005 Boards member Thalyn spotted Legacy Skullgrin at » Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up – November Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



