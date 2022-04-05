We are catching up with some recent Transformers sightings in Canada thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca.
The new Buzzworthy Bumblebee Silverstreak was found at*a Toys”R”Us in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*Tonestar*while the new Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Brawn was spotted at Gamestop in Bayers Lake, Nova Scotia by*Cybertron.ca member*Covain. Happy hunting!
