Takara MPM-03 Masterpiece Bumblebee Out In Singapore
Sooner than we expected, we can report Takara MPM-03 Masterpiece Bumblebee Is Out In Singapore. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Actar for sharing pictures of Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee that was found at his local ToysRus in Singapore. He lets us know that TLK Leader Megatron and*Deluxes and Voyagers Wave 2 are available too. Happy hunting for all Singapore fans! We hope this means that this MP will hit other ToysRus around the world soon too. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and then sound off at the 2005 Boards!
