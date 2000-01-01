|
|
FS-TFCON 2017-Greenwich Room-Dealer Table
Hi,
I will have a table at TFCON 2017 in the newly added Greenwich Room (next to the restaurant/coffee stand). From what I have been told, this is also the location where some of the guests will be signing for free! So please have a look below at what I have up for grabs. Please send me a PM if you are interested in anything, if you pay ahead I will put these things aside for you to pick-up at the show. Sorry at this time I will not be shipping any of these items, this thread is only for TFCON 2017 pick-up.
* All items MISB, unless specified *
* Open to reasonable counter-offers *
* PayPal only accepted, either pay as "Gift" or add an extra 3% to cover PayPal fees *
___Galoob Transformers Titanium Series___
Scourge (US Packaging) - 20
___Age of Extinction___
Deluxe Lockdown - 20
Platinum Edition Breakout Battle (No Prime) - 35
___Alternators___
Camshaft - 45
Ricochet - 30
Skids - 30
___Beast Machines___
Supreme Cheetor - 40
___Classics___
Deluxe Battle for Autobot City Target Exclusive Ultra Magnus vs. Skywarp - Sold with FP TFX-01
Deluxe The Ultimate Battle Optimus Prime vs. Megatron - 35
Deluxe Astrotrain - 30
Deluxe Bumblebee - 30
Deluxe Cliffjumper - 30
Deluxe Grimlock - 30
Deluxe Starscream - 30
Minicons 3 Packs Oilslick, Dirt Rocket, Grindor - 20
Minicons 3 Packs Snarl, Dreadwing, Overbite - 20
Minicons 3 Packs Thunderwing, Steelwind, Nightscream - 20
Minicons 3 Packs Wideload, Sledge, Broadside - 20
Voyager Megatron - 55
Voyager Optimus Prime - 55
___Combiner Wars___
Deluxe Blades - 25
Legends Groove - 15
Legends Decepticon Black Jack - 20
Legends Buzzsaw - 15
Legends Decepticon Viper - 20
Legends Warpath - 15
Legends Wreck-Gar - 20
Voyager Onslaught + Deluxe Vortex, Swindle, Brawl, Blastoff + Legends Shockwave - 140
___Commemorative Series - Toys R Us Exclusive___
Optimus Prime - 120
Starscream - 80
___Cybertron___
Deluxe Demolishor - 15
Deluxe Override GTS - 20
Deluxe Smokescreen - 15
Deluxe Thundercracker - 15
Legends Galvatron - 10
Legends Vector Prime - 10
Minicons Kobushi vs. Landslide - 10
Minicons Payload vs. Ascentor - 10
Minicons Ramjet vs. Scythe - 20
Minicons Razorclaw vs. Steamhammer - 10
Minicons Scattorbrain vs. Monocle - 10
Minicons Shockwave vs. Tankor - 10
Minicons Skylynx vs. Thunderblast - 10
Minicons Sunstorm vs. Checkpoint - 20
Minicons Thrust vs. Anti-Blaze - 20
Scout Backstop - 10
Scout Giant Planet mini-con team - 10
Scout Hightail - 10
Scout Lugnutz - 25
Scout Repugnus - 10
Scout Shadow Recon Mini-Con team - 10
Scout Swindle - 5
Scout Undermine - 10
Ultra Cryo Scourge - 35
Ultra Dark Scorponok - 45
Ultra Jetfire - 45
Ultra Menasor - 45
Ultra Sky Shadow - 45
Voyager Evac - 30
Voyager 2 Pack Toys R Us Exclusive Starscream vs. Vector Prime - 75
___Dark of the Moon___
Cyberverse Autobot Ark with Autobot Roller - 25
Cyberverse Shockwave Fusion Tank - 35
Deluxe Target Exclusive Space Case - 25
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Sideswipe - 25
Deluxe Autobot Topspin - 15
Deluxe Barricade - 15
Deluxe Darksteel - 15
Deluxe Roadbuster - 15
Deluxe Sideswipe - 15
Deluxe Thundercracker - 15
Human Alliance Target Exclusive Leadfoot Sergeant Detour Steeljaw - 40
Human Alliance Major Tungsten, Thunderhead - 20
Human Alliance Roadbuster Sergeant Recon - 40
Human Alliance Sergeant Chaos, Icepick - 15
Human Alliance Spike Witwicky, Backfire - 15
___Energon___
Combat A5 Storm Jet - 25
Combat C5 Steamhammer - 25
Combat D5 Barricade - 25
Deluxe Terrorcon Cruelock - 15
Deluxe Terrorcon Divebomb - 15
Deluxe Terrorcon Insecticon - 15
Energon C2 Duststorm - 20
Energon C3 Wideload - 20
Voyager Terrorcon Scorponok - 40
___Generations___
Deluxe Autobot Drift - 60
Deluxe Darkmount - 20
Deluxe Scourge - 20
Deluxe Thrust - 25
Deluxe Thunderwing - 20
Deluxe Warpath (Chinese Packaging) - 40
___Generations Fall of Cybertron___
Deluxe Bruticus Blast-off, Decepticon Brawl, Onslaught, Swindle, Vortex - 100
Deluxe Air Raid - 20
Deluxe Kickback - 30
Deluxe Shockwave - 20
Deluxe Sideswipe - 20
Deluxe Ultra Magnus - 20
Scout Series 1 #002 Decepticon Frenzy and Ratbat - 15
Scout Series 1 #002 Ravage and Decepticon Rumble - 15
Scout Series 1 #003 Eject and Ramhorn - 15
Scout Series 1 #004 Autobot Rewind and Sunder - 15
Voyager Autobot Blaster, Steeljaw - 30
Voyager Grimlock - 30
Voyager Soundwave, Lazerbeak - 30
___Generations GDO___
Deluxe Autobot Springer - 20
Deluxe Cliffjumper - 40
Deluxe Wheelie - 35
Scout Dead End - 15
Voyager Protectobot Hot Spot - 35
___Generations Thrilling 30___
Deluxe #001 Trailcutter - 20
Deluxe #002 Orion Pax - 25
Deluxe #004 Bumblebee - 15
Deluxe #005 Hoist - 20
Deluxe #007 Dreadwing - 15
Deluxe #008 Waspinator - 20
Deluxe #009 Autobot Skids - 25
Deluxe #010 Goldfire - 20
Deluxe #011 Armada Starscream - 15
Deluxe #013 Mini-con Assault Team - 15
Deluxe #014 Autobot Scoop - 15
Deluxe #015 Tankor - 15
Deluxe #017 Rattrap - 20
Deluxe #019 Windblade - 20
___Movie 2007___
Deluxe Decepticon Desert Attack 2-Pack Blackout, Scorponok - 65
Deluxe Decepticon Dropkick - 20
Deluxe Autobot Jazz - 30
Deluxe Barricade - 25
Deluxe Bumblebee 74' Classic Camaro - 35
Deluxe Decepticon Brawl - 35
Deluxe Dreadwing - 15
Deluxe Final Battle Jazz - 30
Deluxe Longarm - 20
Deluxe Payload - 15
Deluxe Swindle - 20
Deluxe Wreckage - 25
Deluxe Evolution of a Hero 2-Pack Bumblebee Classic Camaro Battle Damaged Concept Camaro - 45
Deluxe First Encounter 2-Pack Bumblebee vs. Barricade - 60
Deluxe Screen Battles Capture of Bumblebee, S7 Agents - 30
Deluxe Screen Battles Desert Attack, Scorponok, Soldiers - 30
Deluxe Screen Battles Final Stand, Longarm Bumblebee - 30
Deluxe Screen Battles First Encounter, Barricade, Mikaela Banes, Sam Witwicky, Decepticon Frenzy - 30
Legend Allspark Battles Autobot Jazz vs. Bonecrusher - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Battle Jazz vs. Ice Megatron - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Bumblebee vs. Scorponok - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Cliffjumper vs. Recon Barricade - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Ironhide vs. Desert Blackout - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Nightwatch Optimus Prime vs. Stealth Starscream - 20
Legend Allspark Battles Rescue Ratchet vs. Decepticon Brawl - 20
Scout Air Raid - 10
Scout Armorhide - 10
Scout Clocker - 10
Scout Hardtop - 10
Scout Signal Flare - 10
Scout Skyblast - 10
Scout Strongarm - 10
Ultimate Bumblebee Animatronic - 120
Voyager Automorph Technology Starscream (G1 Color) Target Exclusive - 35
Voyager Automorph Technology Thundercracker (G1 Color) - 35
Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Barricade - 20
Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Brawl - 20
Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Bumblebee - 20
___Movie 2007 Allspark Power___
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Big Daddy - 25
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Breakaway - 25
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Crankcase - 25
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Dive Bomb - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Grindcore - 20
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Jolt - 25
Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Stealth Bumblebee - 25
Deluxe Autobot Camshaft - 15
Deluxe Landmine - 25
Deluxe Stockade - 15
Scout Crosshairs - 10
Scout Storm Surge - 10
Scout Warpath - 10
Voyager Evac - 40
Voyager First Strike Optimus Prime - 40
Voyager Incinerator - 40
Voyager Offroad Ironhide - 40
___Power Core Combiners___
2 pack Heavytread with Groundspike - 25
2 pack Huffer with Caliburst - 15
2 pack Skyhammer with Airlift - 15
2 pack Undertow with Waterlog - 15
5 pack Bombshock + Combaticons - 25
5 pack Double Clutch + Rallybots - 25
5 pack Grimstone + Dinobots - 45
5 pack Steamhammer + Constructicons - 25
___Reveal the Shield___
Deluxe Bumble Bee - 20
Deluxe Fallback - 20
Deluxe Optimus Prime (G2) - 20
Deluxe Perceptor - 20
Deluxe Special Ops Jazz - 35
Deluxe Turbo Tracks - 20
Scout Wind Charger - 20
Voyager Lugnut - 65
Voyager Solar Storm Grappel - 40
___Revenge of the Fallen___
Deluxe Arcee - 30
Deluxe Blazemaster - 20
Deluxe Bumblebee - 20
Deluxe Ice Cream Truck Autobot Skids Mudflap - 45
Deluxe Sideways (Light Gray) - 30
Deluxe Sideways (Dark Gray) - 30
Deluxe Soundwave (Triple Changer) - 20
Deluxe Swerve - 20
Voyager Demolishor - 55
Voyager Long Haul - 70
Voyager Megatron - 55
Voyager Mindwipe - 65
Voyager Mix Master - 75
Voyager Starscream - 45
Voyager Stratosphere - 55
Voyager The Fallen - 65
___Revenge of the Fallen N.E.S.T. Global Alliance___
Deluxe Autobot Ratchet - 25
Deluxe Dirge - 25
Deluxe Lockdown - 40
Deluxe Recon Ravage - 35
Voyager Decepticon Bludgeon - 45
___Universe___
Deluxe Acid Storm - 25
Deluxe Cyclonus - 25
Deluxe Decepticon Dragstrip - 15
Deluxe Galvatron - 15
Deluxe Ironhide - 35
Deluxe Prowl - 35
Deluxe Sunstreaker - 30
Deluxe Tankor (Triple Changer) - 25
Legends Rodimus - 20
Micromaster Series III Railbots - Rail Racer Midnight Express, Overload, Railspike, Rapid Run, Swindle, Tankor - 70
Micromaster Series IV Aerialbots - Superion Air Raid, Fire Flight, Ro-tor, Silverbolt, Skydive, Storm Jet - 70
Ultra Toys R Us Exclusive Autobot Countdown - 35
Ultra Walmart Exclusive Hardhead (with Headrobots Hothead) - 55
Ultra Walmart Exclusive Powerglide (G1 Color) - 30
Ultra Darkwind - 30
Ultra Onslaught - 30
Ultra Powerglide - 30
Ultra Silverbolt - 30
Ultra Stormcloud - 30
Voyager Autobot Blaster - 25
Voyager Decepticon Dropshot - 25
Voyager Decepticon Heavy Load and Drill Bot mini-con! - 25
Voyager SDCC 2008 Nemesis Prime - 70
Voyager Tread Bolt - 30
2-Pack Autobot Ambush Deluxe Autobot Roadbuster Voyager Dirge - 55
2-Pack Standoff Beneath the Streets Voyager Springer Deluxe Ratbat - 45
___Takara/Tomy Arms Micron___
Deluxe AM16 Jet Vehicon - 60
___Takara/Tomy Device Label___
MP3 Player Soundwave Spark Blue Version - 100
___Takara/Tomy Henkei___
Voyager D-01 Megatron - 60
___Third Party Items___
Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-01 Warcry - 50
Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-02 Flameblast - 50
Fans Project Parallax TFX-01 City Commander (includes Ultra Magnus/Skywarp boxset) - 160
Fans Project Parallax G3 Trailer - 120
iGear Mini Warriors MW-02 Rager - 30
iGear Mini Warriors TFCON Shafter - 40
Last edited by CobraCommander; Today at 10:23 PM.