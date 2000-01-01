CobraCommander ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Terror Drome Posts: 4,929

FS-TFCON 2017-Greenwich Room-Dealer Table Hi,



I will have a table at TFCON 2017 in the newly added Greenwich Room (next to the restaurant/coffee stand). From what I have been told, this is also the location where some of the guests will be signing for free! So please have a look below at what I have up for grabs. Please send me a PM if you are interested in anything, if you pay ahead I will put these things aside for you to pick-up at the show. Sorry at this time I will not be shipping any of these items, this thread is only for TFCON 2017 pick-up.



* All items MISB, unless specified *

* Open to reasonable counter-offers *

* PayPal only accepted, either pay as "Gift" or add an extra 3% to cover PayPal fees *





___Galoob Transformers Titanium Series___

Scourge (US Packaging) - 20



___Age of Extinction___

Deluxe Lockdown - 20

Platinum Edition Breakout Battle (No Prime) - 35



___Alternators___

Camshaft - 45

Ricochet - 30

Skids - 30



___Beast Machines___

Supreme Cheetor - 40



___Classics___

Deluxe Battle for Autobot City Target Exclusive Ultra Magnus vs. Skywarp - Sold with FP TFX-01

Deluxe The Ultimate Battle Optimus Prime vs. Megatron - 35

Deluxe Astrotrain - 30

Deluxe Bumblebee - 30

Deluxe Cliffjumper - 30

Deluxe Grimlock - 30

Deluxe Starscream - 30

Minicons 3 Packs Oilslick, Dirt Rocket, Grindor - 20

Minicons 3 Packs Snarl, Dreadwing, Overbite - 20

Minicons 3 Packs Thunderwing, Steelwind, Nightscream - 20

Minicons 3 Packs Wideload, Sledge, Broadside - 20

Voyager Megatron - 55

Voyager Optimus Prime - 55



___Combiner Wars___

Deluxe Blades - 25

Legends Groove - 15

Legends Decepticon Black Jack - 20

Legends Buzzsaw - 15

Legends Decepticon Viper - 20

Legends Warpath - 15

Legends Wreck-Gar - 20

Voyager Onslaught + Deluxe Vortex, Swindle, Brawl, Blastoff + Legends Shockwave - 140



___Commemorative Series - Toys R Us Exclusive___

Optimus Prime - 120

Starscream - 80



___Cybertron___

Deluxe Demolishor - 15

Deluxe Override GTS - 20

Deluxe Smokescreen - 15

Deluxe Thundercracker - 15

Legends Galvatron - 10

Legends Vector Prime - 10

Minicons Kobushi vs. Landslide - 10

Minicons Payload vs. Ascentor - 10

Minicons Ramjet vs. Scythe - 20

Minicons Razorclaw vs. Steamhammer - 10

Minicons Scattorbrain vs. Monocle - 10

Minicons Shockwave vs. Tankor - 10

Minicons Skylynx vs. Thunderblast - 10

Minicons Sunstorm vs. Checkpoint - 20

Minicons Thrust vs. Anti-Blaze - 20

Scout Backstop - 10

Scout Giant Planet mini-con team - 10

Scout Hightail - 10

Scout Lugnutz - 25

Scout Repugnus - 10

Scout Shadow Recon Mini-Con team - 10

Scout Swindle - 5

Scout Undermine - 10

Ultra Cryo Scourge - 35

Ultra Dark Scorponok - 45

Ultra Jetfire - 45

Ultra Menasor - 45

Ultra Sky Shadow - 45

Voyager Evac - 30

Voyager 2 Pack Toys R Us Exclusive Starscream vs. Vector Prime - 75



___Dark of the Moon___

Cyberverse Autobot Ark with Autobot Roller - 25

Cyberverse Shockwave Fusion Tank - 35

Deluxe Target Exclusive Space Case - 25

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Sideswipe - 25

Deluxe Autobot Topspin - 15

Deluxe Barricade - 15

Deluxe Darksteel - 15

Deluxe Roadbuster - 15

Deluxe Sideswipe - 15

Deluxe Thundercracker - 15

Human Alliance Target Exclusive Leadfoot Sergeant Detour Steeljaw - 40

Human Alliance Major Tungsten, Thunderhead - 20

Human Alliance Roadbuster Sergeant Recon - 40

Human Alliance Sergeant Chaos, Icepick - 15

Human Alliance Spike Witwicky, Backfire - 15



___Energon___

Combat A5 Storm Jet - 25

Combat C5 Steamhammer - 25

Combat D5 Barricade - 25

Deluxe Terrorcon Cruelock - 15

Deluxe Terrorcon Divebomb - 15

Deluxe Terrorcon Insecticon - 15

Energon C2 Duststorm - 20

Energon C3 Wideload - 20

Voyager Terrorcon Scorponok - 40



___Generations___

Deluxe Autobot Drift - 60

Deluxe Darkmount - 20

Deluxe Scourge - 20

Deluxe Thrust - 25

Deluxe Thunderwing - 20

Deluxe Warpath (Chinese Packaging) - 40



___Generations Fall of Cybertron___

Deluxe Bruticus Blast-off, Decepticon Brawl, Onslaught, Swindle, Vortex - 100

Deluxe Air Raid - 20

Deluxe Kickback - 30

Deluxe Shockwave - 20

Deluxe Sideswipe - 20

Deluxe Ultra Magnus - 20

Scout Series 1 #002 Decepticon Frenzy and Ratbat - 15

Scout Series 1 #002 Ravage and Decepticon Rumble - 15

Scout Series 1 #003 Eject and Ramhorn - 15

Scout Series 1 #004 Autobot Rewind and Sunder - 15

Voyager Autobot Blaster, Steeljaw - 30

Voyager Grimlock - 30

Voyager Soundwave, Lazerbeak - 30



___Generations GDO___

Deluxe Autobot Springer - 20

Deluxe Cliffjumper - 40

Deluxe Wheelie - 35

Scout Dead End - 15

Voyager Protectobot Hot Spot - 35



___Generations Thrilling 30___

Deluxe #001 Trailcutter - 20

Deluxe #002 Orion Pax - 25

Deluxe #004 Bumblebee - 15

Deluxe #005 Hoist - 20

Deluxe #007 Dreadwing - 15

Deluxe #008 Waspinator - 20

Deluxe #009 Autobot Skids - 25

Deluxe #010 Goldfire - 20

Deluxe #011 Armada Starscream - 15

Deluxe #013 Mini-con Assault Team - 15

Deluxe #014 Autobot Scoop - 15

Deluxe #015 Tankor - 15

Deluxe #017 Rattrap - 20

Deluxe #019 Windblade - 20



___Movie 2007___

Deluxe Decepticon Desert Attack 2-Pack Blackout, Scorponok - 65

Deluxe Decepticon Dropkick - 20

Deluxe Autobot Jazz - 30

Deluxe Barricade - 25

Deluxe Bumblebee 74' Classic Camaro - 35

Deluxe Decepticon Brawl - 35

Deluxe Dreadwing - 15

Deluxe Final Battle Jazz - 30

Deluxe Longarm - 20

Deluxe Payload - 15

Deluxe Swindle - 20

Deluxe Wreckage - 25

Deluxe Evolution of a Hero 2-Pack Bumblebee Classic Camaro Battle Damaged Concept Camaro - 45

Deluxe First Encounter 2-Pack Bumblebee vs. Barricade - 60

Deluxe Screen Battles Capture of Bumblebee, S7 Agents - 30

Deluxe Screen Battles Desert Attack, Scorponok, Soldiers - 30

Deluxe Screen Battles Final Stand, Longarm Bumblebee - 30

Deluxe Screen Battles First Encounter, Barricade, Mikaela Banes, Sam Witwicky, Decepticon Frenzy - 30

Legend Allspark Battles Autobot Jazz vs. Bonecrusher - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Battle Jazz vs. Ice Megatron - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Bumblebee vs. Scorponok - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Cliffjumper vs. Recon Barricade - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Ironhide vs. Desert Blackout - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Nightwatch Optimus Prime vs. Stealth Starscream - 20

Legend Allspark Battles Rescue Ratchet vs. Decepticon Brawl - 20

Scout Air Raid - 10

Scout Armorhide - 10

Scout Clocker - 10

Scout Hardtop - 10

Scout Signal Flare - 10

Scout Skyblast - 10

Scout Strongarm - 10

Ultimate Bumblebee Animatronic - 120

Voyager Automorph Technology Starscream (G1 Color) Target Exclusive - 35

Voyager Automorph Technology Thundercracker (G1 Color) - 35

Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Barricade - 20

Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Brawl - 20

Deluxe Allspark Blue Target Exclusive Bumblebee - 20



___Movie 2007 Allspark Power___

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Big Daddy - 25

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Breakaway - 25

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Crankcase - 25

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Dive Bomb - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Grindcore - 20

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Jolt - 25

Deluxe Walmart Exclusive Stealth Bumblebee - 25

Deluxe Autobot Camshaft - 15

Deluxe Landmine - 25

Deluxe Stockade - 15

Scout Crosshairs - 10

Scout Storm Surge - 10

Scout Warpath - 10

Voyager Evac - 40

Voyager First Strike Optimus Prime - 40

Voyager Incinerator - 40

Voyager Offroad Ironhide - 40



___Power Core Combiners___

2 pack Heavytread with Groundspike - 25

2 pack Huffer with Caliburst - 15

2 pack Skyhammer with Airlift - 15

2 pack Undertow with Waterlog - 15

5 pack Bombshock + Combaticons - 25

5 pack Double Clutch + Rallybots - 25

5 pack Grimstone + Dinobots - 45

5 pack Steamhammer + Constructicons - 25



___Reveal the Shield___

Deluxe Bumble Bee - 20

Deluxe Fallback - 20

Deluxe Optimus Prime (G2) - 20

Deluxe Perceptor - 20

Deluxe Special Ops Jazz - 35

Deluxe Turbo Tracks - 20

Scout Wind Charger - 20

Voyager Lugnut - 65

Voyager Solar Storm Grappel - 40



___Revenge of the Fallen___

Deluxe Arcee - 30

Deluxe Blazemaster - 20

Deluxe Bumblebee - 20

Deluxe Ice Cream Truck Autobot Skids Mudflap - 45

Deluxe Sideways (Light Gray) - 30

Deluxe Sideways (Dark Gray) - 30

Deluxe Soundwave (Triple Changer) - 20

Deluxe Swerve - 20

Voyager Demolishor - 55

Voyager Long Haul - 70

Voyager Megatron - 55

Voyager Mindwipe - 65

Voyager Mix Master - 75

Voyager Starscream - 45

Voyager Stratosphere - 55

Voyager The Fallen - 65



___Revenge of the Fallen N.E.S.T. Global Alliance___

Deluxe Autobot Ratchet - 25

Deluxe Dirge - 25

Deluxe Lockdown - 40

Deluxe Recon Ravage - 35

Voyager Decepticon Bludgeon - 45



___Universe___

Deluxe Acid Storm - 25

Deluxe Cyclonus - 25

Deluxe Decepticon Dragstrip - 15

Deluxe Galvatron - 15

Deluxe Ironhide - 35

Deluxe Prowl - 35

Deluxe Sunstreaker - 30

Deluxe Tankor (Triple Changer) - 25

Legends Rodimus - 20

Micromaster Series III Railbots - Rail Racer Midnight Express, Overload, Railspike, Rapid Run, Swindle, Tankor - 70

Micromaster Series IV Aerialbots - Superion Air Raid, Fire Flight, Ro-tor, Silverbolt, Skydive, Storm Jet - 70

Ultra Toys R Us Exclusive Autobot Countdown - 35

Ultra Walmart Exclusive Hardhead (with Headrobots Hothead) - 55

Ultra Walmart Exclusive Powerglide (G1 Color) - 30

Ultra Darkwind - 30

Ultra Onslaught - 30

Ultra Powerglide - 30

Ultra Silverbolt - 30

Ultra Stormcloud - 30

Voyager Autobot Blaster - 25

Voyager Decepticon Dropshot - 25

Voyager Decepticon Heavy Load and Drill Bot mini-con! - 25

Voyager SDCC 2008 Nemesis Prime - 70

Voyager Tread Bolt - 30

2-Pack Autobot Ambush Deluxe Autobot Roadbuster Voyager Dirge - 55

2-Pack Standoff Beneath the Streets Voyager Springer Deluxe Ratbat - 45



___Takara/Tomy Arms Micron___

Deluxe AM16 Jet Vehicon - 60



___Takara/Tomy Device Label___

MP3 Player Soundwave Spark Blue Version - 100



___Takara/Tomy Henkei___

Voyager D-01 Megatron - 60



___Third Party Items___

Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-01 Warcry - 50

Fans Project Causality X Fire CA-02 Flameblast - 50

Fans Project Parallax TFX-01 City Commander (includes Ultra Magnus/Skywarp boxset) - 160

Fans Project Parallax G3 Trailer - 120

iGear Mini Warriors MW-02 Rager - 30

iGear Mini Warriors TFCON Shafter - 40





