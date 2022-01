Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,714

More... Takara-Tomy have shared out in-hand pics of the next Masterpiece Gattai trainbot – Getsuei. Both modes get shown off via the BTS pics. Retail for this guy is around $200 USD and is scheduled to ship around Summer 2022. Read on to check out the pics! \Additional Information! / New Masterpiece G product released in September 2022 ? MPG-02 Introducing Trainbot Gettsuei! Completely transformed from EF65 type electric locomotive (blue train) to robot! Because it is fully poseable, you can enjoy reproducing the poses in the play!The post MPG Getsuei In-Hand Pics from Takara Tomy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

