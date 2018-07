Today, 09:32 PM #1 cr3d1t Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Laval Posts: 105 My first TFCon: Awesome! First TFCon this year! So many thoughts about Saturday.



Everybody was super friendly! I had never gone to place where I could just talk Transformers to somebody and have them understand what I'm saying. I want more of that! I'm usually pretty much alone in my fandom. And seeing all kinds of people of all ages was amazing.



The dealer room was overwhelming. I've been to toy-related dealer rooms before but my brain couldn't handle the size of it. When I first walked in I had a moment of true awe.



I must've made a half dozen laps and I still must've missed tons of stuff. For example, had I known Nonnef had PotP Dinobot upgrades, I would've picked it up for sure. One dealer selling three (four?) tables of just parts!? Crazy! Was anybody selling more modern parts? Maybe there was but I couldn't concentrate.



Brought one of my best friends to act as my conscience so that I won't bust my shopping budget. Then I completely ignored him! Man, as soon as I found out certain dealers took credit cards it was all over.



Hunting for after-hours deals in the hotel rooms was fun! It was a great way to meet fellow fans. Everybody was so proud of their hauls.



I wish I had done more, but it was a great weekend. I'll definitely never forget it.

I've been to TFCON several times too. It's always a blast. I remember my first was was... THE FIRST TFCON! It was so tiny then! Just a small conference room. Lol.







I've been to TFCON several times too. It's always a blast. I remember my first was was... THE FIRST TFCON! It was so tiny then! Just a small conference room. Lol.







The last one I went to was HUGE! They had thousands of people there. It was insane. I'd love to go back to a TFCON again someday. (Had no toy money this month! Lol)







__________________ Today, 10:22 PM #3 QuadESL63 Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 3,020 Re: My first TFCon: Awesome! Quote: cr3d1t Originally Posted by I wish I had done more, but it was a great weekend. I'll definitely never forget it. I am glad you like it! I have been going as just a participant and as a dealer for a number of years. It is a blast every times! And don't worry if you thought you haven't done more: there is another one next year



Looking for: TR Titan Master Ramhorn

