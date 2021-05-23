Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  May Week 3


Its time for our usual sightings round up courtesy of our 2005 Board members all over the world. May is going fast and we have some new sightings and official online local pre-orders over the globe. Zoteki G1 Transformers statues have been spotted in Chile, New Kingdom and Studio Series 86 in Ireland and official Kingdom pre-orders are going live in Malaysia and Peru with some strange distribution decisions. Jazwares Zoteki Transformers Statues In Chile* *Via a post in the Transformers Chile Facebook Group*we can report that the Zotek1 G1 Transformers statues have been spotted at Ripley in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  May Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



