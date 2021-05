IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is

What plan sounds crazy enough to work? Read on for more in the 5-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #2, due in shops for May's final New Comic Book Day, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! The Seekers and the Wonderbolts have formed an uneasy alliance-can Starscream and Rainbow Dash work together to stop the evil attacking Cybertron?! Plus, Applejack and Wildwheel come face-to-face in a wild, wild showdown for the ages! Creator credits : Sam Maggs, Ian Flynn (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Trish Forstner (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover