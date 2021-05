Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,006

Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Starscream released in Canada Gaming Turtle for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Starscream has been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at an EB Games in New Brunswick.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum

