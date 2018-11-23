|
Figure King Magazine #250 Scans: G-Shock x Transformers, Studio Series, Transformers
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #250 brings us images of*G-Shock x Transformers, Studio Series, Transformers Siege And 3A The Last Knight Megatron This month we only have 4 pages of Transformers products, but some new images of upcoming products as follows: G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode. New great shots of this collaboration*between Casio and Takara. Extra images that show the transformation sequence of the pedestal into the robot mode. Now we know that the pack which included the G-Shock watch in Optimus Prime colors will be a limited » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King Magazine #250 Scans: G-Shock x Transformers, Studio Series, Transformers Siege And 3A The Last Knight Megatron Figure
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.