Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave/Shockwave In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member TCracker for sharing our first in-hand images of Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave/Shockwave. The images were shared via*???? Photo Vault Facebook
*and Twitter
. As we can see, this new release of Masterpiece Shockwave (or Laserwave as he is known in Japan) comes in cartoon-accurate darker purple. The images and comments on the respective social media confirm that the figure is made in purple plastic rather than painted plastic, and comes with*tampographed Decepticon symbols on his arms. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
