Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts To Be Available In 3D


During the French Convention 2023 event, we have learned that the upcoming Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Movie will be also available in 3D format. This was mentioned during Paramount’s presentation at the event and confirmed the by the official @lefilmfrancais Twitter account.*While it’s not the first time a Transformers live-action movie have been available in 3D, it’s good to know that we will have other alternatives to watch the film at the theaters. Interested in watching the movie in 3D? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160; &#160;

