Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Sqweeks and Mega 1-Step Turbo Changer Dragonstorm are available now at Australian Toys”R”Us. Sqweeks
and Dragonstorm
are both priced at Australian*$119.99*each. In the explosive Transformers: The Last Knight movie, new heroes must rise in an epic struggle to forge a future for all. Autobot Sqweeks is the smallest of his fellow bots, but his spark shines just as bright. Despite being in disrepair, Autobot Sqweeks perseveres, perpetually motivated to help all living beings. Imagine jumping into Transformers: The Last Knight action with this Autobot Sqweeks RC figure. Autobot Sqweeks RC features motion » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight RC Sqweeks And Mega 1-Step Dragonstorm Available In Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...