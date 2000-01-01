I must admit, the entire Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron set is quite impressive! The Rodimus Prime head is the best of the titan master line. Nautica looks splendid, Laser Prime has a cool ability and can do his original g2 base mode, Quickswitch might have a couple of his alt modes altered but he makes an excellent and solid Autobot six-changer. Finally, Fastclash, renamed from the clone Fastlane, is fun with tight joints but an underwhelming conversion scheme, not to mention an oddity with his hip joints. Everything rounds out with a brief bio backstory, stats for all characters and a clue on the box that indicates how many more of these sets we are likely to get!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDm0hNhdWx8