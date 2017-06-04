Hasbro UK page on Amazon is revealing
a new Sticker Activity Book for Transformers: The Last Knight. “This official movie activity book comes with stickers and a cut-out-and-keep Transformers mask! There’s hours of Transformers fun in this activity book, packed with puzzles, colouring and stickers! Featuring the new characters from The Last Knight film, Hot Rod and Autobot Squeeks, plus Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron himself. Plus you can be Bumblebee with the exclusive cut-out-and-keep Bumblebee mask!” Product details: Paperback: 16 pages Publisher: Orchard Books Release Date:*1 Jun. 2017 Language: English ISBN-10: 1408352435 ISBN-13: 978-1408352434 Product Dimensions: 21 x » Continue Reading.
