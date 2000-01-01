Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:00 PM
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,677
Amazon.ca Sightings
Just found this... release date is tomorrow...

Studio Series a Ironhide... sold and shipped from Amazon!

https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-E...785RT6ZBT7S838
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
