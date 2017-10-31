Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor #5 Cover B And C
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,111
IDW Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor #5 Cover B And C


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing in our forums the*IDW Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor #5 Cover B And C that surfaced on Previews World. With a story which takes place before the arrival to the Transformers to Earth in the IDW universe, this crossover is a very interesting way introduce the Space Knight Rom into the Transformers story. Cover B courtesy of*Nick Roche shows a very nice portrait of the main characters on this story: Ultra Magnus, Bumblebee, Starscream. Stardrive and Rom. Cover C by*David Messina which features Rom ready to fight with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor #5 Cover B And C appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers The Movie Leader Premium Optimus Prime loose complete 100%
Transformers
Transformers Fortress Maximus
Transformers
transformer G1 autobot ultra magnus
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Inferno MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.