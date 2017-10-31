Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing in our forums the*IDW Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor #5 Cover B And C that surfaced on Previews World
. With a story which takes place before the arrival to the Transformers to Earth in the IDW universe, this crossover is a very interesting way introduce the Space Knight Rom into the Transformers story. Cover B
courtesy of*Nick Roche shows a very nice portrait of the main characters on this story: Ultra Magnus, Bumblebee, Starscream. Stardrive and Rom. Cover C
by*David Messina which features Rom ready to fight with » Continue Reading.
.
