Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member The Kup we can share for you*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Retailer Incentive Cover And Covers B And C. All new covers surfaced on Previews World
. First we have, Lost Light 11 Cover B
by artist*Nick Roche features a great picture of the Lost Light ship with treacherous Getaway as background, sure to capture what it’s happening in the story at the moment. Cover C
comes thanks to popular artist Alex Milne and we have an astonishing art with First Aid face with a reflection on his visor of » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Covers B & C And Retailer Incentive Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...