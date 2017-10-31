Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:01 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,111
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Covers B & C And Retailer Incentive Cover


Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member The Kup we can share for you IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Retailer Incentive Cover And Covers B And C. All new covers surfaced on Previews World. First we have, Lost Light 11 Cover B by artist Nick Roche features a great picture of the Lost Light ship with treacherous Getaway as background, sure to capture what it's happening in the story at the moment. Cover C comes thanks to popular artist Alex Milne and we have an astonishing art with First Aid face with a reflection on his visor of

The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Covers B & C And Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



