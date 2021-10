Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Livestream Announced For October 27th

Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Livestream Announced For October 27th

The official Hasbro Pulse social media channels have announced a new*Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Livestream This October 27th at 5:00 pm ET. This is sure an unexpected announcement just right after a successful Pulsecon online event. This upcoming livestream is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse Premium members.* Hasbro Pulse Premium Members, join us for an exclusive livestream event on October 27th, 2021 from 1027 Hasbro HQ and hosted by our very own* @mrstevie18 *with behind-the-scenes content, reveals, & select product drops! Head over to HasbroPulse.com for more information!