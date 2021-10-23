|
Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Livestream Announced For October 27th
The official Hasbro Pulse social media channels
have announced a new*Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Livestream This October 27th at 5:00 pm ET. This is sure an unexpected announcement just right after a successful Pulsecon online event. This upcoming livestream is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse Premium members.* Hasbro Pulse Premium Members, join us for an exclusive livestream event on October 27th, 2021 from 1027 Hasbro HQ and hosted by our very own*@mrstevie18
*with behind-the-scenes content, reveals, & select product drops! Head over to HasbroPulse.com for more information! There’s not much official information yet, so let’s keep in mind » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Livestream Announced For October 27th
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca