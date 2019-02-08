Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Brand Information From Hasbro 2018 Full Year Financial Call


Another day, another dollar. Actually, several million dollars for Hasbro. TFW2005 attended live for the Hasbro 2018 4th Quarter and Full Year Financial Call to gather information regarding our beloved Transformers Franchise. During the main event, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated that Transformers and other toy related stuff will be showcased at the upcoming New York Toy Fair 2019 (which our staff will also attend). However, during the Q&#38;A Session, he stated the following: General Information: Hasbro Toy Shop will be merged with Hasbro Pulse. The initiative will be showcased at the aforementioned Toy Fair. Acknowledged the Transformers Fandom as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Brand Information From Hasbro 2018 Full Year Financial Call appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
