Transformers Brand Information From Hasbro 2018 Full Year Financial Call



Another day, another dollar. Actually, several million dollars for Hasbro. TFW2005 attended live for the Hasbro 2018 4th Quarter and Full Year Financial Call to gather information regarding our beloved Transformers Franchise. During the main event, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated that Transformers and other toy related stuff will be showcased at the upcoming New York Toy Fair 2019 (which our staff will also attend). However, during the Q&A Session, he stated the following: General Information: Hasbro Toy Shop will be merged with Hasbro Pulse. The initiative will be showcased at the aforementioned Toy Fair. Acknowledged the Transformers Fandom as



Another day, another dollar. Actually, several million dollars for Hasbro. TFW2005 attended live for the Hasbro 2018 4th Quarter and Full Year Financial Call to gather information regarding our beloved Transformers Franchise. During the main event, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated that Transformers and other toy related stuff will be showcased at the upcoming New York Toy Fair 2019 (which our staff will also attend). However, during the Q&A Session, he stated the following: General Information: Hasbro Toy Shop will be merged with Hasbro Pulse. The initiative will be showcased at the aforementioned Toy Fair. Acknowledged the Transformers Fandom as





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.