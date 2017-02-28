Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,105
TFW2005?s Titans Return Gnaw the Sharkticon Photoshoot


Feed them to the Sharkticons! Next up in our site gallery updates, we’re sharing the first of three shoots from Titans Return Legends Wave 3. Hailing from the execution pits of the planet Quintessa, we bring you the vicious Sharkticon, Gnaw! Gnaw is a cool little toy which homages the rotund look of the original Sharkticon, but with some innovation to make him imposing, or at least as much as a small guy like him can ever be. The robot mode has a few issues for me, since neither the arms or the legs can straighten out, meaning his &#187; Continue Reading.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
